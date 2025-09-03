Blitz Day is here for ‘If You Give a Child a Book’ campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wednesday is Blitz Day for NBC 26's If You Give a Child a Book campaign! Today, every dollar you donate is doubled.

NBC 26 is raising money to put brand new books in the hands of kids at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay. Our goal is to provide 10 books for each student.

To donate, you can scan the QR code in the photo attached to this article, or you can text READ26 to 50155.

The NBC 26 Today team was live at Lincoln Elementary this morning, and our evening news team will continue to report from the school tonight at NBC 26 News at 5 and 6, followed by the If You Give a Child a Book special airing at 6:30 p.m.