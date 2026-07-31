Bipartisan lawmakers ask Trump for federal disaster aid after Fox Valley tornado

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — The effort to bring federal disaster assistance to the Fox Valley took another step forward Friday.

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies to provide disaster assistance to communities devastated by Monday's EF-3 tornado.

The request includes Appleton, Menasha, Fox Crossing, Neenah, the Town of Neenah and surrounding areas hit by the storm.

If approved, a federal disaster declaration could help bring additional resources to the region as families, businesses and local governments continue the long recovery process.

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In the letter, lawmakers said the tornado caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, leaving many families with significant property damage and creating major costs for debris removal, utility restoration, temporary housing and rebuilding efforts.

The National Weather Service previously confirmed the tornado reached preliminary EF-3 strength, with peak winds near 140 mph. The tornado touched down near Appleton before carving a path through Menasha and Fox Crossing, leaving extensive damage across the Fox Valley.

Local and state officials have already declared emergencies following the storm, and recovery efforts have continued throughout the week. NBC 26 has reported on widespread damage, prolonged power outages, volunteer cleanup efforts, and the opening of recovery assistance centers for residents impacted by the tornado.

Menasha tornado damage assessments and recovery efforts get underway

In their letter, lawmakers urged the president to work with Wisconsin Emergency Management and local officials in Outagamie and Winnebago counties to expedite a major disaster declaration and speed the delivery of federal assistance.

The lawmakers said federal support would help communities recover more quickly by easing the financial burden of rebuilding homes, repairing public infrastructure and restoring essential services.

The letter was signed by Reps. Ron Tusler, Shae Sortwell, Joy Goeben, Lee Snodgrass, Dean Kaufert, Lori Palmeri, Nate Gustafson and Dave Murphy, along with Sens. Andre Jacque, Kristin Dassler-Alfheim and Rachel Cabral-Guevara.