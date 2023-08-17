Biker recovering from crash

Watch Now
A 67-year-old man from Kewaunee is recovering from a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Kewaunee.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 10:50:11-04

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — A 67-year-old man from Kewaunee is recovering from a crash after colliding with another vehicle in Kewaunee Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called to State Highway 42 south of Terraqua Drive in the City of Kewaunee.

They say the 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson when he collided with a 71-year-old driver from Racine.

The Racine man was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 67-year-old man has substantial injuries, and he was brought to a hospital in Green Bay for treatment.

