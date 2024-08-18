Bike rider seriously hurt in Outagamie County crash, vehicle driver arrested

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A bike rider is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Outagamie County.

Deputies say they were called just after 2:30 Sunday morning for a crash on County Road E near County Road J in Oneida.

Deputies say a 33-year-old Oneida man was driving on County Road E and hit a 56-year-old bike rider from De Pere.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

The car driver was not hurt.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County jail on charges of Operating While Intoxicated – Causing Injury, and Hit and Run – Causing Injury.