Big lottery winners in NE Wisconsin on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day

NE WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — A couple of people in Northeast Wisconsin are beginning 2024 with a lot of cash.

The Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release a winning SuperCash! ticket worth $350,000 was sold during the Dec. 31 drawing at True North Energy at 1370 Jacobson Road in Neenah. The winning numbers for that game were 3-7-20-26-31-36.

The Lottery said a winning All or Nothing ticket worth $100,000 was purchased during the Jan. 1 drawing at Northland Mobil at 105 W. Northland Avenue in Appleton. That ticket did not match any of the 11 numbers, which were 1-3-4-7-14-16-17-18-20-21-22.

The Lottery said players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

Players can see if they have winning tickets either by going to the Lottery's website or by using its mobile app.