Bicyclist recovering from Dodge County crash

TOWN OF PORTLAND (NBC 26) — A 72-year-old bicyclist was injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Dodge County, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 7:10 p.m. on County Road I in the Town of Portland.

Investigators said a 2023 Audi driven by a 46-year-old Waterloo woman was traveling southbound on County Road I when it struck a bicycle that was also heading south.

The bicyclist, a 72-year-old Waterloo man, suffered injuries in the crash and was taken by Waterloo EMS to UW Hospital in Madison. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Audi was not hurt.

The Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo EMS assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.