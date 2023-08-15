Watch Now
Bergstrom Automotive acquiring Broadway Automotive

The deal includes Broadway's Ford and Hyundai dealership and its Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealership, according to a news release
Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 15, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The largest automotive dealer in Wisconsin is getting a little bigger.

According to a news release, Bergstrom Automotive is buying Broadway Automotive. Broadway has been a family-owned car dealership for more than 100 years in Green Bay.

The deal includes Broadway's Ford and Hyundai dealership and its Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealership, the release said.

Bergstrom will also take over the Broadway dealership in Manitowoc, according to the release.

The terms of the deal were not announced.

