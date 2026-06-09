Bellin Run weekend kicks off Friday with family activities, expo and pasta dinner

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Bellin Run is celebrating a major milestone this year, and the festivities begin Friday in Astor Park.

The 50th annual Bellin Run will kick off race weekend with packet pick-up, a health and fitness expo, family activities, and several special events leading up to Saturday's 10K and 5K races.

Race participants can pick up their packets from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday. Anyone who still needs to register can do so in person at Astor Park until 8 p.m. Registration costs $55.

Emplify Health by Bellin Bellin Run celebrates 50 years with new logo, medals, and community pride

The annual Health and Fitness Expo will also be open from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring health and wellness information, vendors, community organizations, and free injury consultations from Emplify Health by Bellin Sports Medicine. Hands-only CPR training will also be available.

A special exhibit celebrating the Bellin Run's 50th year will give visitors a chance to look back at nearly five decades of race history through photos, newspaper clippings, race shirts, and other memorabilia.

Families can enjoy children's activities, including face painting and art projects, from 3 to 7 p.m.

One of the most popular traditions returns Friday evening with the all-you-can-eat pasta dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Children under 2 eat free.

Several participant events are also planned throughout the evening, including the Back to the Road Crew recovery celebration, the MyTEAM TRIUMPH Mile, and the Children's Run. Kids who participate in the Children's Run will receive an official Bellin Run T-shirt, superhero cape, and finisher medal.

Race fans will also have the opportunity to meet elite athletes and Bellin Run legends, including 1977 champion Frank Shorter, during autograph sessions and a special meet-and-greet Friday evening.

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With hot and humid weather expected, Bellin Run organizers are encouraging participants and spectators to stay hydrated throughout the weekend. Water stations will be available on site, and attendees are welcome to bring their own water bottles.

The Bellin Run 10K and 5K begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Additional information and registration details are available at bellinrun.com.