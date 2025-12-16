Bellin Run celebrates 50 years with new logo, medals, and community pride

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A legendary Northeast Wisconsin road race that began as a one-time event is gearing up for a major milestone.

This summer, the Bellin Run will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and organizers are marking the moment in a big way.

Ten Bellin Run “legends,” athletes who have completed the race year after year, were on hand to help unveil a brand-new logo celebrating the golden anniversary. The announcement was made at Emplify Health by Bellin Green Bay Hospital, just steps away from the race’s iconic start and finish line.

For many runners, the Bellin Run is about more than miles or medals; it’s about how running makes them feel.

“I keep coming back because I fell in love with running,” said Bellin Run legend Nick Lyons. “You can have a bad day, and I’ll just go out for a nice run, and it takes all your worries away. It makes you feel better.”

On June 13, runners and walkers of all ages and abilities will once again line up for the Bellin Run’s signature 10K and popular 5K road races.

Executive Race Director Randy Van Straten says the event’s lasting power comes from its impact on the community.

“I hear so many stories every year about how this brings people out for health and fitness, but also brings families together,” Van Straten said. “It brings reunions together. It brings high school graduates together. It’s a great community gathering.”

Organizers also announced a major change moving forward: beginning this year, Bellin Run participants will receive medals every year, not just for milestone anniversaries.

Registration for the 50th annual Bellin Run is now open.

