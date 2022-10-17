Bellin Health eases visitor restrictions, effective Monday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bellin Health is easing its restrictions for hospital visitors, effective Monday.

Bellin Health said in a statement it's removing visitation limits for most patients in its hospitals and clinics. Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of the care team and will be communicated at patient check-in or admission.

Bellin Health previously placed restrictions on visitors due to COVID-19. This latest ease of restrictions comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared updated COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare facilities.

“We know the past two-and-a-half years have been hard on our patients and families, with varying levels of visitor restrictions at times keeping family members from their loved ones,” said Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum. “And while the pandemic is not over, at this time we feel it is safe and important to ease those restrictions while still protecting the health of our patients, visitors and staff.”

It's important to note visitors are still required to wear a mask at Bellin facilities. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days should not visit. Anyone who is sick should also not visit.