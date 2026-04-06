Bellevue Police warn of rising vehicle break-ins across Brown County

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Bellevue Police say vehicle break-ins and thefts are on the rise, not only in the Village of Bellevue but throughout much of Brown County.

Unlocked Vehicles: The Main Target

Police report that most of these crimes occur when vehicles are left unlocked. Items left in plain sight inside cars make them attractive targets for thieves.

‘Hide, Lock, Take’ Strategy

Officers urge residents to follow the Hide, Lock, and Take approach to reduce the risk of theft:

Hide your valuables — store items out of sight, such as in the trunk or glove compartment.

Lock your doors — always secure your vehicle when unattended.

Take your keys — never leave keys in the ignition or inside the car.

More Resources for Residents

Police encourage residents to report suspicious activity promptly and to stay vigilant in parking lots, driveways, and residential streets.