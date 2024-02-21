Behind-the-scenes tours returning to the National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — If you and your family are looking to learn and try something new, look no further than the National Railroad Museum.

Behind-the-scenes tours are teaching people about the rich history behind these iconic trains and railways.

"You'll notice I'm putting on the white gloves here, because no matter how many times you wash your hands, they are never clean, due to the oils on our skin," said National Railroad Museum Education Director, Justin Lembrecht, while thumbing through some of the museum's archives.

Lambrecht says he loves offering a glimpse of their monthly behind-the-scenes tours.

"I like doing these behind-the-scenes tours. These were actually started during the COVID era, and then they went away. Then, we brought them back for the after-hours tours," Lambrecht said.

Lambrecht promises these behind-the-scenes experiences are unlike anything you'll ever experience.

"But, there's so much more. There's probably about 90% of our collection is behind doors or in drawers or on shelves," Lambrecht said.

From the museum's archives to working through the repair shop where trains are updated before they're showcased, he says the after-dark tours are a big draw for train enthusiasts of all ages.

"It's pretty neat. A lot of stuff folks don't often get to see out on the floor, we're able to take them behind the scenes and show them where those items may come from," Lambrecht said.

Lambrecht says the tours vary, depending on what visitors want to see and experience.

"My favorite part is seeing the reaction on people's faces," Lambrecht said.

These tours take place Tuesdays, and they're about $8 for admission, and they're different every month.