Beer vendor's passion for Packers exceeds 50 years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's a dream job to be at every Packers home game at Lambeau Field.

We caught up with Mike Valentyne, who's been in the south end zone for every game for the last 51 years, watching the Packers and selling beer.

"It's just something that kind of gets in your blood. You got to do it and you got to keep doing it as long as you can, and I'm blessed to still be able to do it," Valentyne says.

Mike started back in 1972 when venders still walked up and down the aisles with glass bottles selling beer for cash.

"If you had a load you're carrying over 50 pounds when you're starting out. I think I counted at one point it's about 150 steps for me to get to that commissary to get to section 135-137. That's a long way carrying 50 pounds, especially for an old guy," Valentyne jokes.

Since those days, beer vendors now stay on the concourse at Lambeau selling beers from a wheeled cart on a cashless system.

While his job has evolved during the last five decades, Valentyne's passion for the job hasn't changed. He's more recently added on stadium tour guide and trolley guide duties.

It's a special place and it's been very special to be able to do what ai do over the course of time, walking this many steps carrying 50 pounds here and there. It is such a unique facility that has maintained its quality for the fans while keeping the tradition that is the Green Bay Packers," Valentyne says. "I look forward to every season. It's just a blast."

