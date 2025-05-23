EXCLUSIVE: Beer makers feeling the sting of aluminum tariffs

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — With recently-imposed tariffs on products like aluminum, the cost to can beer is getting more expensive, and while most major companies are planning to pass those costs on to you, one neighborhood brew maker is keeping his beer prices right where they are.

As of April 2025, each can of brewed beer that Stubborn Brothers Brewery owner Aaron Gilling produces, he's paying an extra five cents.

MacLeod Hageman

Gilling says he is offsetting the cost of President Trump's 25% tariffs on imported beer cans and empty aluminum cans, in hopes of keeping his customers happy.

"We really think the best thing we can do is keep our prices steady and take the nickel hit per can," Stubborn Brothers Brewery owner Aaron Gilling said.

While major companies like Walmart have already announced plans to raise prices and pass those tariff costs on to customers, some well-known beer makers—like Constellation Brands, makers of Corona and Modelo—are following suit and hiking their prices too.

However, Gilling says he would like to avoid raising his prices.

"It was unfortunate. Nobody likes a hit to their bottom line, but at the same time, we took action," Gilling said.

In response to tariffs, Gilling says he's had to get creative to save money, like buying more of his products in bulk to help save in the long run.

"We bring in cans. We used to bring in half a semi load. Now, we do it by the semi load. It's just a matter of economics at that point. If we can buy more to lower our price—the classic story of Costco, per say," Gilling said.

Instead of passing those tariffs on to customers, Gilling says he's also considering new ways to boost sales at Stubborn Brothers Brewery.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but at the same time, I understand the necessity of what this goal is. We're here to just keep making beer and making happy customers," Gilling said.

Gilling says even though there isn't a tariff on glass, he would still rather can his beer instead of bottling it.

He says glass is much harder to ship because it's more likely to break, and it's more expensive to ship because it's heavier than aluminum.

Gilling says it's his goal to keep canning beer and keep prices where they are.

Gilling opened the doors to his business the same week Wisconsin bars and restaurants were ordered to shut down during the pandemic, so he's no stranger to adversity.

He says that his customers supported him while he was launching Stubborn Brothers Brewery in Shawano, and he will never forget what they contributed to help grow his business into what it is today.

If you didn't already know, the United States imports a lot of its aluminum from Canada, followed by countries like China, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

For beer makers who can their brews like Gilling, it's not as simple as finding an American aluminum supplier.

In case you forgot, when President Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum products during his first presidency, most American metal makers responded by hiking their prices to address the overnight, increased demand.

