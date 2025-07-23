Beating the heat at EAA Airventure

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — If you're planning to attend EAA Airventure in Oshkosh today or the rest or the week, you'll want take a few steps to protect yourself from the heat.

Even though there are several cooling stations around the venue, people are allowed to bring their own

food, water and bottles through the EAA gates—as long as it doesn't contain alcohol.

Water bottles also cannot be made of glass.

For a full list of prohibited items of what you cannot bring through the EAA gates, you can click here.