Bear Creek man dies at scene of crash involving two pickup trucks

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 45-year-old Bear Creek man died at the scene of a crash Friday evening in Outagamie County.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of CTY TK D and Schweitzer Road in the town of Deer Creek.

The sheriff's office said a pickup truck driven by a 41-year-old man from Bear Creek was traveling eastbound on Schweitzer Road, approaching Cty Tk D. At the same time, a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Bear Creek was traveling northbound on Cty Tk D.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the eastbound truck failed to yield the right-of-way to the northbound pickup truck and was struck. The driver of the northbound truck died on the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for approximately 4 hours and has since reopened. At this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.