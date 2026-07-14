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Bay Beach to close early again due to dangerous heat

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Man is drinking water in extreme heat.
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you were planning a trip to Bay Beach on Tuesday afternoon or evening, you'll want to head there early.

The amusement park announced that it will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, due to extreme heat.

Opening weekend at Bay Beach Amusement Park

Tonight's Jeremiah Jams Band concert has also been canceled. Park officials say they're working to reschedule the performance and will announce a new date on the park's Facebook page.

Bay Beach thanked visitors for their understanding and encouraged everyone to stay safe and cool as the hot weather continues.

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