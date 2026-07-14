Bay Beach to close early again due to dangerous heat

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you were planning a trip to Bay Beach on Tuesday afternoon or evening, you'll want to head there early.

The amusement park announced that it will close at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, due to extreme heat.

Valerie Juarez

Tonight's Jeremiah Jams Band concert has also been canceled. Park officials say they're working to reschedule the performance and will announce a new date on the park's Facebook page.

Bay Beach thanked visitors for their understanding and encouraged everyone to stay safe and cool as the hot weather continues.