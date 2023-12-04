Basement fire causes $125K in damages, no people or animals hurt

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a home to catch fire Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of West Elsie at 7:56 p.m.

The first call indicated there was a fire in the basement, and there was a lot of smoke and flames.

Crews say they found a lot of smoke coming from the doorway on the side of the home.

Everyone was able to make it out all right, and firefighters went in to help contain the flames.

It took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, but they encountered heavy smoke with zero visibility.

The attack was pulled back to the top of the stairs, and crews ventilated the fire while attacking it from the exterior windows.

Once the ventilated heat was reduced, crews made an aggressive attack back down the stairs, and found the seat of the fire in the far corner of the basement.

The fire was extinguished while additional crews searched the home for any unreported occupants or animals.

Firefighters are working to determine a cause.

Properly working smoke alarms were present.

Damage to the building and contents are estimated to be approximately $125,000.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by Appleton Police Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The Appleton Fire Department would like to remind residents to check their smoke alarms monthly.