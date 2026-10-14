Bart Starr Jr. and students celebrate new elementary school

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Nearly 500 students joined Bart Starr Jr. on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Green Bay Area Public School District's newest facility.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a major milestone for the school, with students helping officially open the building and getting their first chance to show off the new space.

Students said they are excited about their new school, a sentiment that resonated with the Starr family.

When asked what his parents would say if they were able to see the school, Bart Starr Jr. reflected on the journey that brought the project to completion.

"I wish they could have seen the entire process," Starr said.

He added that he believes his parents would be honored to have their name associated with a school that will serve generations of students.

"They're going to be so blessed to be in a school such as this, and I know my mom and dad would be thrilled and honored to have their name on it," Starr said.

Community members will have a chance to see the new facility for themselves during a public open house Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will feature self-guided tours of the school.