Barn fire in Fond du Lac County claims livestock and machinery

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A barn fire in Fond du Lac County on Friday night resulted in the loss of livestock and property.

Deputies say the fire broke out just before 9 at W7007 Lost Arrow Road in the Township of Byron.

When the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Oakfield Fire Department arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings and propane tanks, but the pole shed was a total loss. Deputies say around 15 pigs inside the barn perished. Small machinery, hay, and straw stored in the building were also destroyed.

The homeowner was not at the property when the fire started. A passerby initially reported the blaze.

Investigators believe heat lamps in the barn may have contributed to the fire, though the official cause remains under investigation. Nobody was hurt.