Barn fire breaks out in Town of Mosel

MOSEL (NBC 26) — A barn fire broke out Tuesday evening in the Town of Mosel, prompting a response from multiple public safety agencies in Sheboygan County.

Sheboygan County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at approximately 6:36 p.m. reporting a fire in the N7900 block of County Road Y. The caller reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the building and advised that no one was at the residence at the time of the fire.

When deputies arrived, flames were coming from inside the building and blowing out of the roof, though the walls remained intact. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The structure was a 15-by-10 pole shed used to store miscellaneous and mechanical items.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team is among the agencies that responded to the scene.

The following agencies responded to the fire:

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office

Haven Fire Department

Howards Grove Fire Department

Ada Fire Department

Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team

Anyone seeking further information is encouraged to contact the Haven Fire Department.