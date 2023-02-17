Baked goods with a goal: How a 13-year-old turned a recipe into a business.

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — This Freedom, WI 13-year-old has more entrepreneur experience than someone twice his age. Aaron Vanden Heuvel is the CEO of Yum Yum Rolls.

“A foreign exchange student a couple years ago gave me the nickname Yum Yum and it just stuck, and we thought what a perfect name for these yummy, yummy rolls,” said Aaron Vanden Heuvel, owner of Yum Yum Rolls.

They sell baked goods with a goal. Aaron raises money for Water for South Sudan.

“The goal is to raise $15,000 for Water for South Sudan. Currently, we've raised over $8,000,” said Vanden Heuvel.

It all started with his grandma.

“When I was in the sixth grade, I read a book called "A Long Walk to Water" and while I was reading this book my grandma passed away. I was making her caramel roll recipe, when I was making it to put in her casket as a sending off gift, my mom posted a picture of me making them and someone asked if they could buy some,” said Vanden Heuvel.

The rest is history. According to his mom Michelle, Grandma Jackie would be proud.

“I really do think there’s a part of her every time he’s working the business, I can just feel it,” said Michele Hepfler, Aaron’s Mom.

Aaron's entrepreneurship earned him a spot in the Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition in Milwaukee.

“I won the regionals competition then I was chosen to go to the state competition,” said Vanden Heuvel.

He competed against three other young Wisconsin entrepreneurs for a $10,000 scholarship. The results will be announced on February 22nd.

“It felt really good. I knew that I had come a long way from when I started two years ago in the sixth grade to now,” said Vanden Heuvel.

Aaron's achievements have made his family more than proud.

“We are just really proud of him, and we just see so much potential in him and that’s what motivates us even more to want to help him as parents,” said Hepfler.

The journey continues for Aaron and his Yum Yum Rolls.