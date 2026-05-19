Badger Bash North set to take over downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Athletics, On Broadway, Inc., and community partners including the City of Green Bay are teaming up to bring a major celebration to Titletown this fall.

Badger Bash North will take over the Broadway District in downtown Green Bay on Saturday, September 5, kicking off a weekend of excitement ahead of the highly anticipated Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame showdown at Lambeau Field.

A Day Packed with Family-Friendly Fun

The free community event promises something for fans of all ages, featuring:

Family Football Combine — Test your skills in stations like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and QB toss. Younger fans can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, and a bounce house.

UW Marching Band Parade — Watch the iconic Badgers marching band cross the Main Street Bridge in full spirit.

Badger Program — Hear from special guests, including Matt Lepay, the radio voice of the Badgers.

Live Music — Groove to performances by Fun with Atoms and FBI & The Untouchable Horns.

and Fireworks Show — End the night with a dazzling display over the Fox River.

Food & Fun — Enjoy food trucks, beverage tents, kids activities, games, and licensed Badgers merchandise along with exciting sponsor activations.

More Surprises Still to Come

Over the summer, organizers will announce the parade’s grand marshal and unveil a special Badgers Give Back activity inviting community participation.

“This community demonstrated during last year’s NFL Draft that incredible things can happen when local organizations come together,” said Mary Rhode, vice president of marketing & communications for On Broadway, Inc. “It’s a thrill to partner with Wisconsin Athletics to create an unforgettable experience that celebrates the energy, hospitality, and spirit of downtown Green Bay.”

“We’re thrilled to be back in Titletown for what’s shaping up to be a truly historic weekend,” added Mitchell Pinta, Wisconsin Athletics Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer. “Badger fans from across the state and country are in for an experience unlike anything else.”

Plan Your Visit

Fans can find full event details and visitor information on the official event website and follow updates via the upcoming Facebook event page.