Badger Bash North cleanup project invites Green Bay community volunteers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Athletics and the City of Green Bay are inviting the community to roll up their sleeves and give back during Badger Bash North, a free fan-focused celebration ahead of the Wisconsin Badgers’ matchup against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.

As part of the festivities, a community cleanup project will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. in downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District. Volunteers will help clean and beautify Veterans Memorial Park, Shipyard Park and Seymour Park.

Organizers say all cleaning supplies will be provided, and volunteers can park at the Neville Public Museum before heading to the cleanup sites.

Community members, families and Badgers fans are encouraged to participate.

“Help us keep our community park areas clean and welcoming by joining your friends, family and fellow Badgers fans to give back to the Green Bay community,” organizers said in a release.

The cleanup effort is part of Badger Bash North, a free community event scheduled ahead of the highly anticipated Badgers vs. Notre Dame showdown at Lambeau Field.

The event will feature a wide range of family-friendly activities and entertainment, including:

A Family Football Combine with activities such as a 40-yard dash, vertical jump and quarterback toss, along with face painting, balloon animals and bounce houses

A parade featuring the UW Marching Band and grand marshal Mark Tauscher

A Badger Program hosted by the radio voice of the Badgers, Matt Lepay

Live music from Fun with Atoms and FBI & The Untouchable Horns

A fireworks show over the Fox River

Food trucks, beverage tents, kids’ activities and licensed Badgers apparel for sale

Those interested in volunteering for the cleanup project can sign up online. Full event details and visitor information are available on the official Badger Bash North website and Facebook event page.