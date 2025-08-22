Back to school season is here!

(NBC 26) — Students in our neighborhoods are preparing to head back to school for the 2025-26 school year! We've compiled a list of when each school district's first day will be.
- Appleton Area School District - Sept. 2
- Algoma School District - Sept. 2
- Ashwaubenon School District - Sept. 2 and 3
- Berlin Area School District - Aug. 28-29
- Bonduel, School District of - Sept. 2
- Brillion Public Schools - Sept. 2
- Chilton Public Schools - Sept. 2
- Crivitz School District - Aug. 18
- De Pere, Unified School District of - Aug. 28
- De Pere, West - Sept. 2
- Denmark School District - Sept. 2
- Fond du Lac School District - Sept. 2 and 3
- Freedom Area School District - Aug. 21
- Gibraltar School District - Sept. 2
- Gillett School District - Sept. 2
- Green Bay Area Public School - Sept. 2
- Green Lake School District - Sept. 2
- Hilbert, School District of - Sept. 2
- Hortonville Area School District - Sept. 2
- Howard-Suamico School District - Sept. 2 to 4
- Kaukauna Area School District - Sept. 2
- Kewaunee School District - Sept. 2
- Kiel Area School District - Sept. 2
- Little Chute Area School District - Sept. 2
- Luxemburg-Casco School District - Sept. 2
- Manawa, School District of - Sept. 2
- Manitowoc Public School District - Sept. 2
- Marinette School District - Sept. 2
- Marion School District - Aug. 25
- Menasha Joint School District - Sept. 2
- Mishicot, School District of - Sept. 2
- Neenah Joint School District - Sept. 2
- New Holstein School District - Sept. 2
- New London, School District of - Sept. 2 and 3
- Oconto Falls Public Schools - Sept. 2
- Oconto Unified School District - Sept. 2
- Oneida Nation School System - Aug. 25
- Omro, School District of - Aug. 21
- Oshkosh Area School District - Sept. 2
- Peshtigo School District - Sept. 2
- Plymouth Joint School District - Sept. 2-3
- Princeton School District - Sept. 2
- Pulaski Community School District - Sept. 2
- Reedsville School District - Sept. 2
- Ripon Area School District - Sept. 2
- Rosendale-Brandon School District - Sept. 2
- Sevastopol School District - Sept. 2
- Shawano School District - Sept. 2
- Sheboygan Area School District - Sept. 2
- Sheboygan Falls, School District of - Sept. 2
- Shiocton, School District of - Sept. 2
- Southern Door County School District - Sept. 2
- Two Rivers Public School District - Sept. 2
- Valders Area School District - Sept. 2
- Weyauwega-Fremont School District - Sept. 2
- Winneconne Community School District - Sept. 2 and 3
- Wrightstown Community School District - Sept. 2