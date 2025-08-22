Back to school season is here!

(NBC 26) — Students in our neighborhoods are preparing to head back to school for the 2025-26 school year! We've compiled a list of when each school district's first day will be.



Appleton Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Algoma School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Ashwaubenon School District - Sept. 2 and 3

- Sept. 2 and 3 Berlin Area School District - Aug. 28-29

- Aug. 28-29 Bonduel, School District of - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Brillion Public Schools - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Chilton Public Schools - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Crivitz School District - Aug. 18

- Aug. 18 De Pere, Unified School District of - Aug. 28

- Aug. 28 De Pere, West - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Denmark School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Fond du Lac School District - Sept. 2 and 3

- Sept. 2 and 3 Freedom Area School District - Aug. 21

- Aug. 21 Gibraltar School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Gillett School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Green Bay Area Public School - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Green Lake School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Hilbert, School District of - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Hortonville Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Howard-Suamico School District - Sept. 2 to 4

- Sept. 2 to 4 Kaukauna Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Kewaunee School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Kiel Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Little Chute Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Luxemburg-Casco School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Manawa, School District of - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Manitowoc Public School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Marinette School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Marion School District - Aug. 25

- Aug. 25 Menasha Joint School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Mishicot, School District of - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Neenah Joint School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 New Holstein School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 New London, School District of - Sept. 2 and 3

- Sept. 2 and 3 Oconto Falls Public Schools - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Oconto Unified School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Oneida Nation School System - Aug. 25

- Aug. 25 Omro, School District of - Aug. 21

- Aug. 21 Oshkosh Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Peshtigo School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Plymouth Joint School District - Sept. 2-3

- Sept. 2-3 Princeton School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Pulaski Community School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Reedsville School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Ripon Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Rosendale-Brandon School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Sevastopol School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Shawano School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Sheboygan Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Sheboygan Falls, School District of - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Shiocton, School District of - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Southern Door County School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Two Rivers Public School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Valders Area School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Weyauwega-Fremont School District - Sept. 2

- Sept. 2 Winneconne Community School District - Sept. 2 and 3

- Sept. 2 and 3 Wrightstown Community School District - Sept. 2

