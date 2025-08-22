Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Back to school season is here!

See when classes resume in your neighborhood
School bus
(NBC 26) — Students in our neighborhoods are preparing to head back to school for the 2025-26 school year! We've compiled a list of when each school district's first day will be.

  • Appleton Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Algoma School District - Sept. 2
  • Ashwaubenon School District - Sept. 2 and 3
  • Berlin Area School District - Aug. 28-29
  • Bonduel, School District of - Sept. 2
  • Brillion Public Schools - Sept. 2
  • Chilton Public Schools - Sept. 2
  • Crivitz School District - Aug. 18
  • De Pere, Unified School District of - Aug. 28
  • De Pere, West - Sept. 2
  • Denmark School District - Sept. 2
  • Fond du Lac School District - Sept. 2 and 3
  • Freedom Area School District - Aug. 21
  • Gibraltar School District - Sept. 2
  • Gillett School District - Sept. 2
  • Green Bay Area Public School - Sept. 2
  • Green Lake School District - Sept. 2
  • Hilbert, School District of - Sept. 2
  • Hortonville Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Howard-Suamico School District - Sept. 2 to 4
  • Kaukauna Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Kewaunee School District - Sept. 2
  • Kiel Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Little Chute Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Luxemburg-Casco School District - Sept. 2
  • Manawa, School District of - Sept. 2
  • Manitowoc Public School District - Sept. 2
  • Marinette School District - Sept. 2
  • Marion School District - Aug. 25
  • Menasha Joint School District - Sept. 2
  • Mishicot, School District of - Sept. 2
  • Neenah Joint School District - Sept. 2
  • New Holstein School District - Sept. 2
  • New London, School District of - Sept. 2 and 3
  • Oconto Falls Public Schools - Sept. 2
  • Oconto Unified School District - Sept. 2
  • Oneida Nation School System - Aug. 25
  • Omro, School District of - Aug. 21
  • Oshkosh Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Peshtigo School District - Sept. 2
  • Plymouth Joint School District - Sept. 2-3
  • Princeton School District - Sept. 2
  • Pulaski Community School District - Sept. 2
  • Reedsville School District - Sept. 2
  • Ripon Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Rosendale-Brandon School District - Sept. 2
  • Sevastopol School District - Sept. 2
  • Shawano School District - Sept. 2
  • Sheboygan Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Sheboygan Falls, School District of - Sept. 2
  • Shiocton, School District of - Sept. 2
  • Southern Door County School District - Sept. 2
  • Two Rivers Public School District - Sept. 2
  • Valders Area School District - Sept. 2
  • Weyauwega-Fremont School District - Sept. 2
  • Winneconne Community School District - Sept. 2 and 3
  • Wrightstown Community School District - Sept. 2
