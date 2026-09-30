Autoberfest returning with rare barn finds and German classics

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Rare luxury cars, hidden classics and decades of automotive history will roll into Green Bay this weekend as Autoberfest returns to The Automobile Gallery & Event Center.

The annual showcase features German automobiles from across generations, including vehicles once featured in Hollywood films and others recently restored after years hidden away in barns and private garages.

One Porsche was recently discovered untouched inside a garage after collecting dust for decades, and you can see it for yourself.

Organizers say this year’s lineup is one of the strongest yet, with collectors bringing vehicles from across the country.

“I didn't think that was possible with last year and the years before, but this lineup Saturday is truly incredible,” Director Darrel Burnett said. “We're reaching all the way to Texas and Florida, but most of all, we're reaching into some of the richest history that German cars have to offer.”

Autoberfest runs Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Automobile Gallery & Event Center, located at 400 S. Adams St. in Green Bay.