AUTOberfest returning to Green Bay this weekend

The Automobile Gallery in downtown Green Bay is gearing up for its fourth annual Autoberfest, a celebration dedicated exclusively to German-made cars. The event takes place Saturday, 2–6 p.m., and features more than 100 gallery vehicles — along with a special German collection showcased for one afternoon only.

Visitors can expect to see a range of German sports cars and luxury vehicles spanning several decades, plus enjoy authentic German food and drinks. Organizers even encourage attendees to dress the part and break out their favorite lederhosen.

Automobile Gallery Executive Director Darrel Burnett says the work that goes into curating a fresh German collection for each Autoberfest is months in the making — and well worth the effort.

“I’m so excited! We spend months literally pulling all these pieces together from all over the United States, and to see it slowly but surely come together over the last few weeks — and now in the last week to have everything converging — is really a special feeling. Even more importantly, it’s going to be a special day for everyone coming to see us on Saturday,” Burnett said.One of the standout vehicles at this year’s event is a 1943 German Type 82 Volkswagen Kübelwagen — essentially Germany’s answer to the Jeep during the World War II era. Burnett notes that the Kübelwagen even made appearances in classic war films such as The Great Escape and The Longest Day.

Admission to Autoberfest starts at $15, and tickets will be available at the door. The Automobile Gallery is located in downtown Green Bay, and the event runs this Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

