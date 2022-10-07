Authorities verify victim, suspect identities in Little Suamico double homicide

OCONTO (NBC 26) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Friday regarding the double homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 2, in the Town of Little Suamico.

The sheriff's office confirmed the victims were 75-year-old Paul Brennan and 55-year-old Lori Steinmetz. They were found dead outside their home on Sunday. Their family stated on a GoFundMe page that they were shot and killed in their own yard. The sheriff's office confirmed both victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office identified 27-year-old David Steinmetz as a suspect in the case, who is currently being held in the Oconto County Jail on a probation hold. The sheriff's office said charges of two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide will be forwarded to the Oconto County District Attorney’s office in the near future.

The sheriff's office didn't verify the relationship between the suspect and the victims. This case is presumed to be isolated, and the community is not in any imminent danger, according to authorities.

This investigation is still active, the sheriff's office said. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Wisconsin State Crime Lab.