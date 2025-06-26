Authorities searching for missing man

LINCOLN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Lincoln County Sheriff is asking neighbors for help to find a missing Winneconne man, Mitchel Reif.

The Winnebago County Sheriff says Reif was listed as missing and endangered after he was unable to be found after authorities were called to check on him Sunday.

They say Mitchell's car was found abandoned on private land off East Circle Drive in the Town of Somo.

Deputies believe a picture of the man matching Mitchell's description was taken about a half a mile from where his car was discovered on Sunday.

Mitchell is 5'8" and weighs nearly 250 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you think you've seen him, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 715-536-6272.