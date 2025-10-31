Authorities searching for missing Green Bay teen

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brown County teenager has been missing since Sunday, and deputies say they need your help to try and find out where she is.

Emily Alana Lynn Cheek, 16, was last seen Sunday at 10:03p.

She is described as 5'02", nearly 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing unknown-colored pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, and she was last seen on foot.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

To report that information anonymously, you can always submit a tip through Crimestoppers.

