Authorities searching for missing girl

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Shaylyn Laura Danforth, who has been reported missing.

Danforth was last seen on Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. near Mason Street and Interstate 41 in Green Bay. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she disappeared, authorities say Danforth was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, brown sweatpants, and black Nike shoes. She was also carrying a white Adidas backpack. Investigators believe she may have recently purchased red hair dye in an attempt to change her appearance.

Officials are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson at Matthew.Wilson@browncountywi.gov or call his office at 920-448-6192. You can also reach the Brown County Sheriff’s Office directly at 920-448-4200.