Authorities search for driver in deadly Oconto County hit-and-run

TOWN OF LITTLE RIVER (NBC 26) — The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash reported just before midnight.

Deputies say a 20-year-old Oconto man was hit while walking along U.S. Highway 41 near County Highway A in the Town of Little River. The driver did not stop.

The man died from his injuries, and his name has not yet been released.

Investigators are still searching for the driver and vehicle involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.