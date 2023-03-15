Authorities investigating deaths in Outagamie County

TOWN OF LIBERTY (NBC 26) — During a welfare check, two people were found dead in the town of Liberty, north of Hortonville, in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office reported officers were dispatched to a residence at 7:43 a.m. Wednesday morning for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found an adult woman and an adult man dead inside the residence.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing, officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

NBC 26 is on the scene and will provide updates as more information is learned.