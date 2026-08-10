Authorities identify 89-year-old woman who died in Shawano County rollover crash

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities have identified the 89-year-old woman who died in a rollover crash Monday in Shawano County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the victim was Sandra J. Scheller of Nichols. Authorities said she was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: An 89-year-old woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Navarino Road in Shawano County.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Navarino Road, south of WIS 156, in the Town of Navarino, near Clintonville.

Preliminary information indicates a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Navarino Road when it left the roadway, entered the east ditch, and overturned.

Troopers and first responders removed the unresponsive driver from the vehicle and performed life-saving measures. The driver was later pronounced deceased.

Assisting agencies included the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, ThedaCare ThedaStar, and Clintonville Ambulance Service.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post at 715-845-1143.

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