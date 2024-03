WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver killed in a crash.

Deputies said Thursday that 16-year-old Olivia Witkowski of Neenah died from a crash on Wednesday. Authorities got the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road CB and Rockwood Lane in the town of Neenah.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.