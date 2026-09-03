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Authorities identify man who died in Brillion crash

Calumet County Sheriff's Office
CALUMET COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Calumet County Sheriff's Office
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BRILLION (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Manitowoc man who died in a Brillion crash last Thursday as 32-year-old James Davis.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies said.

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ORIGINAL: A 32-year-old Manitowoc man is dead following a Thursday morning crash in Calumet County, according to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of County Trunk Highway K and County Trunk Highway PP in the Town of Brillion at 7:33 a.m.

Preliminary investigation found that a westbound vehicle on CTH K collided with a southbound pickup truck on CTH PP.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver, a 33-year-old Green Bay man, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

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