Authorities ask for public’s help in search for missing man

MENOMINEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help in finding a missing man last seen earlier this week.

Authorities say Brett Parrett, a man in his mid-30s, has not been heard from since approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. At that time, he reportedly said he was walking along County Road G-12 (also known as County Road 352), west of Stephenson.

Authorities are urging residents along G-12 and nearby roads to check surveillance cameras, outbuildings, and properties for possible signs of Parrett.

He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey, a matching knit cap, dark pants, and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with relevant information, images, or videos is asked to contact Menominee County 911 at (906) 863-6614.

Disclaimer: This article was adapted from a broadcast script and edited with the assistance of AI.