Austin Straubel Airport to offer more flights during Packers season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Football fans have a lot to look forward to for the upcoming season, and officials at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport say they're gearing up for increased traffic.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have both added nonstop flights to accommodate the surge in fans traveling to and from Packers home games at Lambeau Field.

Airport officials say the additional nonstop routes will provide greater convenience and connectivity for football fans and visitors, supporting the regional economy during one of the busiest times of the year. “These added flights underscore the strength of our partnerships with the airlines and highlight how our community draws travelers from across the country,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “Continued air service growth at GRB benefits both residents and visitors.”

• American Airlines will offer nonstop service to and from GRB for three games at Lambeau Field:

• Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers: Flight departing from Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Thursday, September 11 and returning on Friday, September 12.

• Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers: Flight departing from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) on Monday, November 10 and returning on Tuesday, November 11.

• Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers: Two flights departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on Saturday, November 1 and returning on Monday, November 3.

• Delta Air Lines will offer nonstop service to and from GRB for two games at Lambeau Field and three away games:

• Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers: Flight departing from Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Thursday, September 11 and returning on Friday, September 12.

• Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers: Flight departing from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on Saturday, October 11 and returning on Monday, October 13.

• Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals: Flight departing from GRB on Saturday, October 18 and the return flight will depart from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on Monday, October 20.

• Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers: Flight departing from GRB on Saturday, October 25 and the return flight will depart from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) on Monday October 27.

• Additionally, Delta has upgraded an existing flight from Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) with larger aircraft to boost capacity and seat availability. This flight will depart DTW on Saturday, September 6, just in time for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7. The return flight will be Monday, September 8.

“These nonstop flights offer more options for fans, reduce travel time, and support local tourism and business,” said Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “We greatly value our relationships with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines as they meet demand and enhance accessibility to Green Bay.” As always, GRB encourages travelers to book early.

Full flight schedules and booking information can be found at the airline websites or www.flyGRB.com.