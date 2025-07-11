IOLA (NBC 26) — For Eric Judd, classic cars are more than just vehicles – they're a connection to the past and a way to preserve automotive history for future generations.

"We first started just because of our love of cars. Oh, it's well on 20 years. It's basically almost like recapturing some of your youth in a bottle. It just invigorates you," Judd said.

NBC 26 met the longtime car enthusiast Friday at the Iola Car Show. He owns a rare 1967 Plymouth GTX, one of only 400 hemi cars made with an automatic transmission that year.

"I had to repaint the engine compartment. I had to do some touch up on the body in certain areas, did some engine work. I do everything myself," Judd said.

WATCH: Classic car enthusiast shares passion for preserving automotive history

At Iola car show, Classic car enthusiast shares passion for preserving automotive history

For Judd, the satisfaction comes not just from restoration work but from sharing his knowledge with others, especially younger enthusiasts.

"It feels very satisfying and also I find that if I can pass the knowledge that I have and help somebody, it's very enjoyable," he said.

His generosity extends beyond knowledge.

"If I have spare parts left over that I don't think I'm going to use, I'll pass those along as a part opposed to selling them, because if

I can help somebody out and just spread the joy of the hobby. That's what it's all about," Judd said.

Many car enthusiasts at the event shared similar sentiments about preserving automotive culture.

"Every vehicle is almost kind of like a work of art," one attendee said.

Judd believes getting young people interested in classic cars is crucial for the hobby's survival.

"I always enjoy seeing young boys and girls interested in cars. In fact, quite a few of the car guys, if the kids are really interested, they'll let them jump in and take a picture just to spread the hobby and get them interested because you don't want it to die out if the youth don't get involved in it. It's going nowhere fast," he said.

The joy of sharing this passion with children is particularly rewarding for Judd.

"I love seeing the joy on their face. Their mind is just so full and open, and you can see the amazement in their eyes," he said.

The event attracted families passing down their automotive enthusiasm through generations, with one father mentioning, "My Father has a 65 Mustang. I've had multiple vehicles, so yeah, we're just trying to get little guy into being a gearhead too."

For many attendees, these car shows have become an annual tradition.

"It's something we look forward to every year," Judd said.

The Iola car show started in 1972. This year's edition began Thursday and runs through Saturday.