Assembly Speaker Robin Vos set to meet with Jan. 6 attack panel

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Ron Vos is scheduled to sit for a deposition with the U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, sources tell NBC News.

The Racine County Republican was subpoenaed by the panel after Vos said former President Donald Trump called him 20 months after the election and demanded Vos dismiss Wisconsin's election results showing Joe Biden winning the state.

The Nov. 29 NBC News report cited two people familiar with the matter. Vos is scheduled to sit down with the panel on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

At the time, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had just issued a ruling that restricted the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The former president tried to convince Vos that the court ruling should apply retroactively. Vos replied to Trump it was not possible to do so.

Speaker Vos won his reelection to the Assembly this month by about 3 percentage points. He is the longest-serving Speaker in Wisconsin history.

The Jan. 6 hearing is expected to release a report soon regarding their investigation.