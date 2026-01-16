Aspiro hosts 39th Annual Legislative Breakfast

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Aspiro hosted its 39th Annual Legislative Breakfast Friday morning, bringing attention to how the organization supports neighbors with special needs — and the growing challenges many families face when essential services are reduced.

This year’s theme, “Navigating Service Reductions – Family Impact Stories,” centered on real-life experiences shared by community members. Becky and Chet Lamers told their story of stepping in as caregivers for Chet’s father, Rich, after the sudden passing of Chet’s mother last year.

With social service programs facing cuts nationwide, the Lamers say they are worried about losing access to critical support. “It makes us feel very hopeless, and we need services like Curative,” Becky said. “One of us probably wouldn’t be able to continue working if we had to solely care for him every single day of the week.”

The family relies on Curative Connections throughout the week to provide social interaction and activities for Rich — and to give them a break as caregivers. At the center, Rich contributes by teaching fellow members how to play cribbage, offering companionship and fostering connections.

ASPIRO’s breakfast served as both a gathering of advocates and a reminder of the human impact when programs serving individuals with disabilities or special needs face funding cuts.

