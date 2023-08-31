Ashwaubenon man charged for domestic disturbance, seriously injuring Green Bay woman

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 24-year-old Ashwaubenon man suspected of causing serious injuries that hospitalized a 23-year-old Green Bay woman from a domestic disturbance, has been charged, according to Green Bay Police.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Maison Purull, 24, on Wednesday with aggravated battery domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, stalking, intend substantial bodily harm (unborn), disorderly conduct, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Purull was arrested on August 25, 2023, during a traffic stop in Ashwaubenon after reportedly fleeing from the location of the disturbance earlier that day in the 400 block of South Jackson Street.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Green Bay Police press release.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-247017. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.