Ascension Wisconsin wins wrongful death case against Outagamie County family

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In Outagamie County on Thursday, a jury has ruled in favor of Ascension Wisconsin, in what has been called a "landmark" trial on medical accountability.

That's according to a representative of the family of Grace Schara, the plaintiffs in the case.

Scott Schara sued Ascension, and others, for wrongful death on behalf of Grace Schara. Grace was a 19-year-old with Down sydrome who died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Her family alleged medical battery against Ascension in the suit, claiming negligence, lack of informed consent and medical battery. The family claims a combination of drugs led to Schara's death.

A jury Thursday ruled in favor of Ascension Hospital in an Outagamie County courtroom, following a nearly three-week trial.

A statement sent to us by an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson reads:

The loss of a child is heartbreaking and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family. Throughout this process, we have remained confident in the care provided by our team and in the values that guide our work each day. The health, safety and well-being of our patients, associates and community members is our top priority, and we are committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons.

The Schara family could not be reached for comment.

