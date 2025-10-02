Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare contract expires; community explores next steps

Ascension Wisconsin is no longer part of UnitedHealthcare's network, as the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

This change affects commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members.

Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare sent statements to TMJ4 on Wednesday, continuing to blame each other after their contract expired.

An Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson says UnitedHealthcare’s proposal does not adequately account for financial pressures facing healthcare providers, including inflation and rising costs for equipment and medication.

UnitedHealthcare CEO in Wisconsin, Dustin Hinton says Ascension maintained demands for unsustainable prices and chose to leave the network after declining market-competitive rates and a contract extension.

"There's a lot of stress. There's a lot of frustration," Helen Lambron told TMJ4. "I'm livid."

Lambron has spent plenty of time on the phone with her insurance agent lately. She thought the two sides would have agreed on a new contract by now. Instead, she is one of many navigating this significant change.

Lambron adores her medical team at Ascension. She says they have been with her for several years, including her cancer diagnosis and recovery. Lambron is taking the first steps towards switching insurance companies to keep her care team.

"When you find a medical team that really treats you as part of the team, that listens, that cares, that's a gift you don't want to lose," Lambron told TMJ4.

"It's hard if you've had one company for years. Sometimes it's hard to change whether it's United or Ascension," Brad Gray said.

Gray is an independent Medicare broker. He says his phone has been extra busy these last several weeks with people trying to figure out what to do next. He encouraged people to remain patient as several people navigate this shift.

"Don't feel stuck. Remember, you do have options. Options for insurance, options for healthcare. Both Ascension and United have been great community partners, and I'm sure they're both interested in reaching a deal and serving the community," Gray stated.

UnitedHealthcare members in the middle of treatment are eligible for continuity of care for a period of time. Members should contact the number on their health plan ID card.

Both Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare expressed interest in resuming negotiations.

Watch: Ascension Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare contract expires; Community explores next steps

See UnitedHealthcare's full statement below.

“Ascension Wisconsin declined our latest proposal, which offered market-competitive rates, and chose to leave our network. We also proposed extending the contracts to allow our members continued network access to Ascension while we continue discussions. Ascension refused, choosing to disrupt network access for Wisconsin families while maintaining its demands for unsustainable price hikes that would increase health care costs for consumers and employers. While we remain committed to good-faith negotiation with Ascension, our primary focus at this time is providing our members uninterrupted access to the care they need through either continuity of care or supporting them as they transition to new care providers.”

- Dustin Hinton, UnitedHealthcare CEO, Wisconsin

Read Ascension Wisconsin's full response here.

Ascension Wisconsin has been engaged in negotiations with UnitedHealthcare for several months in an effort to reach a fair and sustainable agreement that supports continued access to quality care for the UnitedHealthcare Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid members we serve. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to come to terms that reflect the rising cost of delivering care in today’s environment.

As a result, effective October 1, 2025, Ascension Wisconsin is no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare. This impacts patients receiving care at our hospitals, outpatient facilities and physician practices, as well as associated practices of Ascension Medical Group.

Over the past several years, our caregivers have worked through extraordinary challenges to continue delivering compassionate, quality care, while health insurers like UnitedHealthcare have posted record profits. The reimbursement rates UnitedHealthcare proposed do not adequately account for the significant financial pressures facing healthcare providers, including unprecedented inflation, and rising costs for equipment and medications. These pressures are straining the healthcare system nationwide, and we must ensure we have the resources necessary to maintain and advance the high standards of care our patients expect and deserve.

We recognize this change may be disruptive and concerning for our patients. We are committed to helping those affected understand their options and continue accessing the care they need. Patients may still be able to receive care from Ascension Wisconsin providers on an out-of-network basis or may have additional choices during open enrollment.

While our current agreement with UnitedHealthcare has not been renewed, our commitment to delivering compassionate, quality care to the communities we serve remains unchanged. We continue to believe that fair, sustainable insurance contracts are critical to the long-term health of our patients and the healthcare system—and we remain open to resuming discussions with UnitedHealthcare should they be willing to engage in a way that supports that goal.