Ascension believes they experienced a cyber-security event, interrupting network systems

(NBC 26) — Ascension, a healthcare company with multiple locations in Northeast Wisconsin and especially the Fox Cities, says they believe they experienced a cyber-security event Wednesday.

Ascension leaders say in a news release they had unusual activity on its network systems.

They say access to some systems has been interrupted as they work on the issue.

Ascension has been in contact with a third-party expert to help fix the problem.

Below is Ascension's full press release: