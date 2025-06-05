As pet surrenders spike, humane societies remind owners about available resources

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The cost of everything seems to be getting more expensive, and that includes owning pet.

More Americans are struggling to take care of their pets as veterinary care, medical supplies, food, and even toys are getting more expensive.

However, resources are available that you might not even know about.

"Everything has kind of gotten more expensive in the last few years from vet care to food costs, to grooming costs, just everything across the board," said Wisconsin Humane Society Media Coordinator, Corey Viars.

Viars says pet owners are certainly feeling the effects of inflation, and that's resulting in more animals being surrendered at some of their Wisconsin shelters.

Viars says some shelters—like their location in Racine—have even had to adjust intake policies to deal with the spike.

"I know our southern campuses in Milwaukee are seeing a huge influx right now," Viars added.

However, resources are available for pet owners so they shouldn't have to surrender their pets.

"We've got all of these programs that we'd love to give to people, and we would just like to get them into their home, because the best place for your pet is in your home. It's not in our shelter, and so there's a lot of things we try to do to keep the pet in your home," Viars said.

From medicine to food, Viars says your local humane society is there to help.

"If you're struggling to feed your pet, we have a pet food pantry here, where people come in and donate items, and there's no questions asked. You just come in, you can take those items and take them to your pet and make sure they get fed," Viars said.

That includes the humane society's no-cost spay-neuter programs and vaccine clinics that can help save pet owners hundreds of dollars.

"We are able to help take care of your animals. It's a great feeling to be able to help those in our community," Viars said.

Viars says instead of spending more money on toys and accessories, the Wisconsin Humane Society has a long list of ways to keep your pets happy and entertained with everyday items you have around your home.

"As long as you're creative, there's lots of little ways," Viars said.

For a list of the Humane Society's money-saving resources, you can click here.