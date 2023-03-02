Artificial turf transported for Blizzard training camp

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Blizzard, the city's professional indoor football team, transported 30,000 pounds worth of artificial turf from the Resch Center up to Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tuesday morning to use during training camp ahead of the team's home opener.

The team is welcoming 32 to 35 recruits to training camp for the 2023 season.

Blizzard players and staff are moving training camp to Michigan Technical University in Houghton, Mich.

Players will train for eight days at the university's quad core fitness center, a state-of-the-art sports facility that's only missing one thing... artifical turf.

"Part of the reason why we're going up to Houghton is we want them to bond as a team," said Green Bay Blizzard owner Cathy Treankler. "The whole idea is that training camp is meant to not only see what they can bring to the team but to meet one another and become true teammates prior to the season starting."

The team's home opener will take place at the Resch Center March 19.