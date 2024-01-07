Arson Task Force investigates weekend fire in De Pere

The Brown County Arson Task Force is investigating a fire in De Pere, according to a news release from the De Pere Fire Rescue Department.

Crews got the call at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday to an 8-unit apartment complex on the 1000 block of Coral Street, the news release said.

Everyone who lives in the building was evacuating as the first crews arrived.

The fire was contained to the basement, and except for the apartment where it started, all the other people who live in the building were able to get back into their homes, the news release said.

Six occupants were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the news release said.

Crews say working smoke detectors alerted people who live there to the fire.