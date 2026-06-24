Arrest made in Appleton park shooting

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department says 17-year-old Owen Nyamhondoro, of Appleton, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the June 7 shooting at Arbutus Park on West Packard Street.

Police were called to the park around 1:45 a.m. after reports of a disturbance involving a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to investigators, detectives determined the shooting was a targeted confrontation between people who knew each other. Nyamhondoro was later identified as the suspect.

He is being held in the Outagamie County Jail and faces one felony count of reckless injury and two felony counts of recklessly endangering safety.