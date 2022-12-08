Arrest made in 1988 Appleton cold case murder

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man named Gene Meyer has been arrested in connection to the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf in Appleton, Outagamie County authorities announced Thursday.

According to authorities, Meyer was taken into custody in Pierce County, Washington, and is being held at the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Washington. Meyer is awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The 66-year-old suspect is a resident of Eatonville, Washington, and was a former resident of Valders, Wisconsin, according to the sheriff's office.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Department said Betty Rolf was found dead under West Spencer Street just outside the city limits of Appleton on November 7, 1988. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled. Betty Rolf’s case remained unsolved for 34 years.

"The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the FBI Cold Case Team in Milwaukee for their assistance in solving this case as well as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (WA) and the FBI – Seattle Office for their assistance in affecting this arrest," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

No other information was released in a statement announcing the arrest.